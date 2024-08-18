Geegoopuzzle Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $689.70 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $689.70 million and approximately $729,950.48 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00007670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,920.38 or 0.99948979 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.60054537 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $450,301.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

