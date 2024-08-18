Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Short Interest Update

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,790,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 17,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:GEN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.27. 2,707,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. Gen Digital has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

