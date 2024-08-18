Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.0 days.

OTCMKTS GEGYF remained flat at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

