General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after buying an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.31.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

