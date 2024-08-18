Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 82.77% and a negative return on equity of 92.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 4.6 %

Generation Income Properties stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.87%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

