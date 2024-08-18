Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,519,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 5,588,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65,198.0 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of GNNSF remained flat at C$1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.58. Genscript Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$3.20.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
