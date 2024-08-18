Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,519,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 5,588,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65,198.0 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of GNNSF remained flat at C$1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.58. Genscript Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$3.20.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.

