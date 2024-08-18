Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,340.0 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $106.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. Gerresheimer has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $130.00.
Gerresheimer Company Profile
