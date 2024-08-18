Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,340.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $106.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. Gerresheimer has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $130.00.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

