GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

