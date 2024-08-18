Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,621 Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 19.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,956 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTE. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.13.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

