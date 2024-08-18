Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,355 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,053,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 149,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.12. 515,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.15. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

