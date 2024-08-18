Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,824 Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNGR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 425.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Melissa Cougle bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

NYSE RNGR opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $257.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

