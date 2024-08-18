Gladius Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth $226,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 213,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

