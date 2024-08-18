Gladius Capital Management LP Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in DNOW were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 144.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 127.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DNOW during the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

DNOW Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

