Gladius Capital Management LP Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 0.0% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of AON by 0.6% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 1,719,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

AON traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.05. 620,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,403. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

