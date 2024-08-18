Gladius Capital Management LP Has $71,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 168,911 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 22,483 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.7 %

AOS traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,179. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

