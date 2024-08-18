Gladius Capital Management LP Increases Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in ODP were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ODP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ODP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ODP by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ODP in the first quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ODP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other ODP news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert purchased 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $99,858.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ODP stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 672,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

