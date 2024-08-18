Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rimini Street by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 85,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,827. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $162.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMNI

About Rimini Street

(Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.