Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 314.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 172.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,016. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $317.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -63.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

