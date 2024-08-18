Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 485 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,057,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,123,000 after purchasing an additional 247,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193,444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,798,000 after buying an additional 137,668 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,259,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

