Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $33,000 Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 68.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,480 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 382.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 108,490 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Eastman Kodak stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

