Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GAINL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $27.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

