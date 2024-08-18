Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Short Interest Update

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Lights Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAC. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 1,402.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Lights Acquisition alerts:

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLAC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.40. 1,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Global Lights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.