Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 13,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days. Approximately 23.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.21. 1,416,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,364. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $916.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. Gogo has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 229.65%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

