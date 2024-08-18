Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

