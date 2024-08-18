Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.