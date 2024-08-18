Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 676 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $72.11 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

