Gradient Investments LLC Buys 251 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,695,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,259,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after buying an additional 314,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after acquiring an additional 628,889 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $120.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $122.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.