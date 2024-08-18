Gradient Investments LLC Invests $40,000 in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

