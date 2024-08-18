Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 261 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

