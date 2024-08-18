Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 290.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CMI opened at $301.65 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $322.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.63.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

