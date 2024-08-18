Gradient Investments LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

