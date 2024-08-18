Gradient Investments LLC Sells 354 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

