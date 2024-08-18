GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Update

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 13,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get GSK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $41.28. 3,145,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,986. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,020 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in GSK by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in GSK by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,746,000 after buying an additional 1,297,385 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.