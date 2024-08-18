Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

HG stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

