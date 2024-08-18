Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,359 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 150,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HTRB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,288. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

