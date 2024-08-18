HC Wainwright Comments on Atyr PHARMA INC’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atyr PHARMA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atyr PHARMA’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Wednesday.

ATYR stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Atyr PHARMA has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $131.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 52,300 shares of Atyr PHARMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,134.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

