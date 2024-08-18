HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Annovis Bio to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE:ANVS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

