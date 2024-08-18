HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $221.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 299.69% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. Analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Senseonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

