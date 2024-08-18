HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.54. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,568,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 73,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Further Reading

