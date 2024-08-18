HC Wainwright Trims Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Target Price to $4.00

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Precigen Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. Precigen has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez bought 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 743,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,632.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 2,230,524 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Precigen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

