Head-To-Head Analysis: enGene (ENGN) and Its Rivals

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 443 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare enGene to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for enGene and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 749 2424 5686 67 2.57

enGene presently has a consensus price target of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 464.86%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 22.33%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.0%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 5,072.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares enGene and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -3.74 enGene Competitors $156.34 million -$18.62 million -72.63

enGene’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,728.20% -125.44% -24.26%

Risk and Volatility

enGene has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s rivals have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

enGene beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

