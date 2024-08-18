Head-To-Head Contrast: Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) vs. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2.02% 21.86% 4.73% Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 5.35% 4.56% 2.98%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $33.12 billion 0.35 $819.30 million $2.46 14.93 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $1.86 billion 1.02 $82.17 million $3.55 22.22

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and cash and carry stores under the Recheio name in Portugal, and under the Bodega del Canasto name in Colombia. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; para-pharmacies and petrol stations under Bem-Estar brand; and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates coffee shops and kiosks under the Jeronymo name; and chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; rental of air transport equipment; and provision of business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel Dos Santos, S.G.P.S., S.A.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

