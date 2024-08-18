Head to Head Review: Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) vs. Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Semantix has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semantix and Luokung Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $264.23 million 0.00 -$63.61 million ($0.81) N/A Luokung Technology $36.98 million 0.26 -$52.54 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Luokung Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semantix.

This table compares Semantix and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Luokung Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Semantix and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 0 0 0 N/A Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Luokung Technology beats Semantix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing. The company also provides Luokung software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform, which offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data; HD Map, an infrastructural component in smart transportation, autonomous driving, and smart cities; and autonomous driving enabling services. Luokung Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

