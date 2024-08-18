Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,282,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,085,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 286,513 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 20,185.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 183,684 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. 955,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

