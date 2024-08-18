Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. 299,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.48. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

