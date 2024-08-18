Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.71. 1,588,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,420. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.