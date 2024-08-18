Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,293. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

