Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 2.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 206,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,383,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,450,379. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.33.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,174 shares of company stock worth $9,528,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

