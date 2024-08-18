Hedeker Wealth LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 173,313 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,170,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,122,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,391. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

