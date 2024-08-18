Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 18,288 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,270,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after buying an additional 679,011 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 705,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,068,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 306,399 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 427,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 40,774 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

MLN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,023 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

